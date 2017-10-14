Galvin unimpressed with Duffy comments on 'Gooch' testimonial 14 October 2017





Paul Galvin has taken umbrage with Paraic Duffy's comments about Colm Cooper's upcoming testimonial dinner.

"It is against the ethos of the GAA throwing a dinner where the individual benefits," the GAA's outgoing director-general said in a radio interview on Thursday.

Speaking on Newstalk's Off the Ball last night, Galvin jumped to his former Kerry team-mate's defence on the matter.

"I felt reading, I know Paraic Duffy made some statements yesterday on it and I'm not sure...listen, he's done a great job and the GAA's in great health and nobody can fault how he has managed his role and his position. I'm not sure he realises how his comments came off yesterday," he said.

"I just thought they were quite mealy-mouthed and quite small to say that we can't have a situation where an individual profits from the GAA and where clubs don't profit. That doesn't seem right to me.

"At the end of the day, [Cooper] is giving some money to his club anyway as it turns out. But it doesn't change anything for me. I'm going along. I support him fully. I don't see why he's been criticised in the manner that he has been.

"You've got to realise the 'Gooch' is a tough guy and he's got a tough mentality. He's smart as well so he's able to see the wood from the trees and deal with criticism".

