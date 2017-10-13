Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures including 19 county finals 13 October 2017





Golden Oldies! Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin), Joe Bergin (Mountbellew-Moylough), Fergal Lynch (Clooney-Quin), Brian McCormack (Portlaoise) and Niall Gilligan (Sixmilebridge) will all be county final action with their respective clubs this weekend. Golden Oldies! Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin), Joe Bergin (Mountbellew-Moylough), Fergal Lynch (Clooney-Quin), Brian McCormack (Portlaoise) and Niall Gilligan (Sixmilebridge) will all be county final action with their respective clubs this weekend.

A huge weekend of club action lies ahead with nineteen county finals - thirteen in football and six in hurling - taking place across the country.

The Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kildare and Tyrone football finals are all fixed for Sunday afternoon. Nemo Rangers are aiming to capture their 20th Cork senior championship title, Kilcar's bid for a first Dr Maguire Cup triumph in 24 years faces a stern test against Glenties while Mountbellew-Moylough boss Michael Donnellan looks to steer his home club Corofin's 'drive for five' off course.

Kilcar stalwart Michael Hegarty (centre) will make his 86th championship appearance for his club in Sunday's Donegal SFC final. ©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

In Kildare, Celbridge will attempt to break Newbridge's stranglehold on the Bourke Cup when they face Moorefield. In Tyrone, Omagh and Errigal Ciaran meet in the O'Neill Cup final for the first time ever.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Maghery (Armagh), Scotstown (Monaghan) and Rhode (Offaly) put their respective county titles on the line while there will be new champions crowned in Antrim, Laois, Louth, Tipperary and Wicklow.

In hurling, the live television cameras will be at the Gaelic Grounds for the Limerick final between Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock - a repeat of the 2014 decider.

Na Piarsaigh's Shane Dowling and Mark O'Loughlin of Kilmallock when both side's met in the 2014 Limerick SHC final. ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Also on Sunday, former Clare star Fergal Lynch will lead Clooney-Quin into their first county senior final in 73 years against Sixmilebridge, Mount Leinster Rangers return to the biggest day on the Carlow hurling calendar and north Kerry rivals Ballyduff and Lixnaw meet for the second time in a week.

The other hurling finals down for decision are in Leitrim (Saturday) and London (Sunday).

There are still lots of county final places to be filled while Ulster giants Kilcoo and Slaughtneil renew their rivalry in the first of this year's provincial club SFC games.

Saturday 14 October

Football

Clare SFC semi-final

Cratloe v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park, 4pm

Dublin SFC semi-finals

Ballymun Kickhams v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 5pm - eir Sport 2

St Vincent's v St Jude's, Parnell Park, 6.45pm - eir Sport 2

Meath SFC semi-final

Simonstown v Wolfe Tones, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm - eir Sport 2

Hurling

Leitrim SHC final

Carrick v Cluainin Iomaint, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 3pm

Cork SHC semi-final replay

Imokilly v Sarsfields, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7pm

Galway SHC quarter-finals

Killimordaly v St Thomas', Kenny Park, 2.30pm

Castlegar v Portumna, Kenny Park, 4pm

Leinster club JHC first round

Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Maynooth (Kildare), O'Toole Park, 2pm

Naomh Brid (Carlow) v Arklow Rocks (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Naomh Moninne (Louth), Ballymore, 2pm

Wolfe Tones (Longford) v Navan O'Mahonys (Meath), Edgeworthstown, 2pm

Sunday 15 October

Football

Ulster club SFC first round

Kilcoo (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm

Antrim SFC final

Lamh Dhearg v St John's, Glenavy, 3.15pm

Armagh SFC final

Armagh Harps v Maghery, Athletic Grounds, 5pm

Cork SFC final

Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)

Donegal SFC final

Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm

Galway SFC final

Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Tuam Stadium, 4pm

Kildare SFC final

Celbridge v Moorefield, Newbridge, 3.30pm

Laois SFC final

Ballylinan v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park, 3.45pm

Louth SFC final

Dundalk Gaels v Newtown Blues, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm

Monaghan SFC final

Magheracloone v Scotstown, Clones, 3.30pm

Offaly SFC final

Clara v Rhode, O'Connor Park, 3.30pm

Tipperary SFC final

Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Tyrone SFC final

Omagh v Errigal Ciaran, Healy Park, 4pm

Wicklow SFC final

Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, 3pm

Clare SFC semi-final

Clondegad v Miltown-Malbay, Cooraclare, 12.30pm

Mayo SFC semi-finals

Castlebar Mitchels v Garrymore, MacHale Park, 1.30pm

Ballintubber v Claremorris, MacHale Park, 3.15pm

Meath SFC semi-final

Summerhill v Gaeil Colmcille, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Sligo SFC semi-final replay

Tourlestrane v Tubbercurry, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm

Westmeath SFC semi-finals

The Downs v Tyrrellspass, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Coralstown-Kinnegad v St Loman's, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30pm

Wexford SFC semi-final replay

St Martin's v Shelmaliers, Innovate Wexford Park, 3.45pm

Ulster club IFC first round

Shercock (Cavan) v Newbridge (Derry), Kingspan Breffni 2.30pm

Ulster club JFC first round

Ballymachugh (Cavan) v Patrick Sarsfields (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni 12.45pm

Hurling

Carlow SHC final

Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Eoin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm

Clare SHC final

Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3.30pm

Kerry SHC final replay

Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Limerick SHC final

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm - TG4

London SHC final

Robert Emmetts v Kilburn Gaels, Ruislip, 2.30pm

Kilkenny SHC semi-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens, Nowlan Park, 2pm

Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels, Nowlan Park, 3.45pm

Waterford SHC semi-finals

De La Salle v Passage, Walsh Park, 2pm

Ballygunner v Lismore, Fraher Field, 6.30pm

Galway SHC quarter-finals

Clarinbridge v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 2.30pm

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Kenny Park, 4.30pm

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.