Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures including 19 county finals
13 October 2017
Golden Oldies! Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin), Joe Bergin (Mountbellew-Moylough), Fergal Lynch (Clooney-Quin), Brian McCormack (Portlaoise) and Niall Gilligan (Sixmilebridge) will all be county final action with their respective clubs this weekend.
A huge weekend of club action lies ahead with nineteen county finals - thirteen in football and six in hurling - taking place across the country.
The Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kildare and Tyrone football finals are all fixed for Sunday afternoon. Nemo Rangers are aiming to capture their 20th Cork senior championship title, Kilcar's bid for a first Dr Maguire Cup triumph in 24 years faces a stern test against Glenties while Mountbellew-Moylough boss Michael Donnellan looks to steer his home club Corofin's 'drive for five' off course.
Kilcar stalwart Michael Hegarty (centre) will make his 86th championship appearance for his club in Sunday's Donegal SFC final. ©INPHO/Kieran Murray.
In Kildare, Celbridge will attempt to break Newbridge's stranglehold on the Bourke Cup when they face Moorefield. In Tyrone, Omagh and Errigal Ciaran meet in the O'Neill Cup final for the first time ever.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Maghery (Armagh), Scotstown (Monaghan) and Rhode (Offaly) put their respective county titles on the line while there will be new champions crowned in Antrim, Laois, Louth, Tipperary and Wicklow.
In hurling, the live television cameras will be at the Gaelic Grounds for the Limerick final between Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock - a repeat of the 2014 decider.
Na Piarsaigh's Shane Dowling and Mark O'Loughlin of Kilmallock when both side's met in the 2014 Limerick SHC final. ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.
Also on Sunday, former Clare star Fergal Lynch will lead Clooney-Quin into their first county senior final in 73 years against Sixmilebridge, Mount Leinster Rangers return to the biggest day on the Carlow hurling calendar and north Kerry rivals Ballyduff and Lixnaw meet for the second time in a week.
The other hurling finals down for decision are in Leitrim (Saturday) and London (Sunday).
There are still lots of county final places to be filled while Ulster giants Kilcoo and Slaughtneil renew their rivalry in the first of this year's provincial club SFC games.
Saturday 14 October
Football
Clare SFC semi-final
Cratloe v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park, 4pm
Dublin SFC semi-finals
Ballymun Kickhams v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 5pm - eir Sport 2
St Vincent's v St Jude's, Parnell Park, 6.45pm - eir Sport 2
Meath SFC semi-final
Simonstown v Wolfe Tones, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm - eir Sport 2
Hurling
Leitrim SHC final
Carrick v Cluainin Iomaint, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, 3pm
Cork SHC semi-final replay
Imokilly v Sarsfields, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7pm
Galway SHC quarter-finals
Killimordaly v St Thomas', Kenny Park, 2.30pm
Castlegar v Portumna, Kenny Park, 4pm
Leinster club JHC first round
Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Maynooth (Kildare), O'Toole Park, 2pm
Naomh Brid (Carlow) v Arklow Rocks (Wicklow), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Naomh Moninne (Louth), Ballymore, 2pm
Wolfe Tones (Longford) v Navan O'Mahonys (Meath), Edgeworthstown, 2pm
Sunday 15 October
Football
Ulster club SFC first round
Kilcoo (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm
Antrim SFC final
Lamh Dhearg v St John's, Glenavy, 3.15pm
Armagh SFC final
Armagh Harps v Maghery, Athletic Grounds, 5pm
Cork SFC final
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarrs, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)
Donegal SFC final
Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill Park, 4pm
Galway SFC final
Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Tuam Stadium, 4pm
Kildare SFC final
Celbridge v Moorefield, Newbridge, 3.30pm
Laois SFC final
Ballylinan v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park, 3.45pm
Louth SFC final
Dundalk Gaels v Newtown Blues, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm
Monaghan SFC final
Magheracloone v Scotstown, Clones, 3.30pm
Offaly SFC final
Clara v Rhode, O'Connor Park, 3.30pm
Tipperary SFC final
Clonmel Commercials v Killenaule, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm
Tyrone SFC final
Omagh v Errigal Ciaran, Healy Park, 4pm
Wicklow SFC final
Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, 3pm
Clare SFC semi-final
Clondegad v Miltown-Malbay, Cooraclare, 12.30pm
Mayo SFC semi-finals
Castlebar Mitchels v Garrymore, MacHale Park, 1.30pm
Ballintubber v Claremorris, MacHale Park, 3.15pm
Meath SFC semi-final
Summerhill v Gaeil Colmcille, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm
Sligo SFC semi-final replay
Tourlestrane v Tubbercurry, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm
Westmeath SFC semi-finals
The Downs v Tyrrellspass, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Coralstown-Kinnegad v St Loman's, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30pm
Wexford SFC semi-final replay
St Martin's v Shelmaliers, Innovate Wexford Park, 3.45pm
Ulster club IFC first round
Shercock (Cavan) v Newbridge (Derry), Kingspan Breffni 2.30pm
Ulster club JFC first round
Ballymachugh (Cavan) v Patrick Sarsfields (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni 12.45pm
Hurling
Carlow SHC final
Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Eoin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.45pm
Clare SHC final
Clooney-Quin v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3.30pm
Kerry SHC final replay
Ballyduff v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park, 3pm
Limerick SHC final
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm - TG4
London SHC final
Robert Emmetts v Kilburn Gaels, Ruislip, 2.30pm
Kilkenny SHC semi-finals
Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels, Nowlan Park, 3.45pm
Waterford SHC semi-finals
De La Salle v Passage, Walsh Park, 2pm
Ballygunner v Lismore, Fraher Field, 6.30pm
Galway SHC quarter-finals
Clarinbridge v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 2.30pm
Cappataggle v Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Kenny Park, 4.30pm
Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.