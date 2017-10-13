'You could see him fitting right in' 13 October 2017





Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after a scoring a goal against Clare.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Jack Canning celebrates after a scoring a goal against Clare.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gearoid McInerney believes minor star Jack Canning is well fit to play senior hurling for Galway next year.

However, he wonders if there's a need to rush him into Micheal Donoghue's senior squad. A nephew of senior star Joe, Jack hit 4-12 in five minor championship games this summer, including 2-1 in the Tribesmen's All-Ireland final victory over Cork.

“He’s a big, strong lad and fits into what we are doing in Galway perfectly," McInerney said after receiving his PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award for September yesterday.

“We don’t even have to find a role for him, you could see him fitting right in. I haven’t really seen too much of him to judge, but he seems to have a very good paw on him anyway and he’s well able to finish. It looks like he has some strike too.

“I look forward to looking out for him and seeing him in the next few years. I'd say there's no real rush there with him.

“I don’t know where his head is at or anything but he definitely has it. He’s got everything you need in a player, but I’d say that he’s looking at focusing on the U21s for now.

“But if he gets a call in a year or two, or even next year, I’d say he’ll have no problem taking it.”

Join us on Sunday for our Live Match Tracker with minute-by-minute updates from eighteen county finals plus Kilcoo versus Slaughtneil.