McMahon hoping to lead side to glory 13 October 2017





Sligo's David Kelly tackles Joe McMahon of Tyrone Sligo's David Kelly tackles Joe McMahon of Tyrone

Former Tyrone footballer Joe McMahon admits that it will be a huge honour leading his club Omagh out in Sunday's county SFC final.

Having retired from a glory laden inter-county career this year, McMahon was handed the Omagh captaincy and he has played a pivotal role in reaching this year's county final where they will face Errigal Ciaran in the decider.

And McMahon states in the Ulster Herald that it has been great just focusing on the club all year and added that he is privileged to captain the side.

“It's an real honour for me to captain the team, especially with my county career ending this year,” said McMahon. “This is probably the first time since 2001 that I've come in as a club player alone and Paddy (Crozier) has trusted me with the job of leading the players on county final day.

“The whole system which Omagh are playing at the moment probably lends itself to my style of game. This is quite a fast team, and my task has been to try and link that work, bring things together.

“Everyone has their role, and there have been games this year when I've got on the ball and had the opportunity to push play up and get a few scores. Obviously, getting that opportunity to come out and play like that is nice and I'm really looking forward to the county final.”

