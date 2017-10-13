Killenaule to give it their all 13 October 2017





Killenaule dual star Kieran Bergin.

Killenaule captain Tony Doyle is adamant that they won't be found wanting in Sunday's county SFC final against favourites Clonmel Commercials.

Doyle and his team mates will enter the game as massive underdogs against a side seeking their 17th county SFC title this weekend.

Having being eliminated from the hurling championship early enough, Doyle stressed to the Tipperary Star that they have been fully focused on the football since.

“We said that we would give the football a right shot – it has led us to a county final,” said Doyle. “We are a very resilient team and as you can see from the result against Moyle Rovers – our backs were against the wall and we still kicked on.

“We know what is facing us next Sunday. It is a massive challenge. Nothing needs to be said about Commercials – they are a top class team, but we are going to be there and we are going to battle.”

