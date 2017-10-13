Cats look at U19 option 13 October 2017





Kilkenny County Board chairman Ned Quinn.

Kilkenny County Board chairman Ned Quinn.

The Kilkenny county board are currently discussing the possibility of introducing an under-19 hurling league and championship to help combat the reduction of numbers playing between 18 and 21.

There is a growing concern in the county over the fall off of players between that age bracket and one solution is to offer them more competitive hurling during that period.

County Board chairman Ned Quinn told the Kilkenny People that the issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“What we are striving to do is halt the huge fall off in playing numbers. They are leaving in their droves. It is alarming,” stressed Quinn.

A survey carried out by the county board revealed that there is a 39% reduction in players during these pivotal years in a player's career.

