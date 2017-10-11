Mayo SFC: O'Connor sees red as 'Tubber advance at second time of asking 11 October 2017





Ballintubber's Cillian O'Connor.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Ballintubber's Cillian O'Connor.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Ballintubber survived a red card for Cillian O'Connor to advance to the Mayo SFC semi-final at the second time of asking tonight.

Having been held to a 0-17 apiece draw by Hollymount-Carramore last Saturday at MacHale Park, 14-man 'Tubber dug deep to overcome the 2015 intermediate champions on a 0-18 to 1-9 scoreline in their replayed clash.

The county grounds once again provided the setting for the quarter-final fixture and it was Tony Duffy's charges that took a 1-6 to 0-7 lead into the dressing room at half-time, with county minor star Nathan Moran netting the game's only goal.

But Ballintubber were much improved after the interval and the three-time Moclair Cup winners took control of proceedings, outscoring their opponents - who also finished without the full complement of players - 0-11 to 0-3 to reach an eight county semi-final in nine years.

They now progress to the last four where they will play Claremorris - surprise winners over Breaffy - on Sunday, while holders Castlebar Mitchels face Garrymore in the other semi-final on the same day.