Harty Cup round-up: Templemore make winning start to title defence 11 October 2017





Our Lady's, Templemore's Andrew Ormond.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Our Lady's, Templemore's Andrew Ormond.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Our Lady's, Templemore made a winning start to the defence of their Harty Cup title this afternoon.

The Tipperary school, who were crowned Munster PPS SH 'A' champions for the first time since 1978 before dethroning Kilkenny kingpins St Kieran's in the All-Ireland final last Spring, narrowly beat Christian Brothers, Cork in Clonmel - 1-15 to 2-11.

Runners-up to Our Lady's Templemore eight months ago, St Colman’s, Fermoy defeated Blackwater, Lismore (0-14 to 0-11) in Ballyduff while 2015/16 champions Ardscoil Ris were worthy winners over Charleville CBS (3-23 to 0-9) in Kilmallock.

The first round also saw victories for Midleton CBS, St Flannan’s, Ennis, John The Baptist CS, Nenagh CBS and Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG.

There are a total of sixteen teams competing in the 2017/18 competition (four groups of four) and the top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-final stage.

The second round takes place in a fortnight's time (Wednesday, 25 October) with the third round pencilled in for Wednesday, 15 November.

All today's Harty Cup first round results...

Group A

Midleton CBS 1-21 De La Salle, Waterford 0-12

Ardscoil Ris 3-23 Charleville CBS 0-9

Group B

Our Lady’s, Templemore 1-15 Christian Brothers, Cork 2-11

St Flannan's, Ennis 2-11 Castletroy College 0-10

Group C

John The Baptist CS 1-16 Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock 0-9

St Colman's, Fermoy 0-14 Blackwater, Lismore 0-11

Group D

Nenagh CBS 2-21 Scoil Na Trioniode, Doon 3-13

Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG 0-16 Thurles CBS 1-12