O'Hara still going strong 11 October 2017





Eamonn O'Hara.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Eamonn O'Hara.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Sligo footballer and RTE GAA pundit Eamonn O'Hara admits that lining out with the county's Masters football team has given him a new lease of life.

O'Hara and his team mates have reached the All-Ireland Masters semi-final where they will play Cavan for a place in the decider.

And speaking to the Sligo Champion, O'Hara stressed that lining out with former team mates has been an incredible experience in the twilight of his career.

“I still love to pull on the county jersey, to soldier with guys I played with all my football career, and to test myself against the best from other counties,” said O'Hara.

“The Masters series is good for both the body and the head and it's no wonder so many players want to be involved. The Masters is full of players who are excellent footballers in great shape who, for one reason or another, never wore their county jersey, and it's great for them to represent their county.”