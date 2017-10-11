DJ: Cats have to embrace change 11 October 2017





DJ Carey.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. DJ Carey.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Newly appointed Kilkenny U-21 hurling manager DJ Carey intends to sit down soon with his senior counterpart Brian Cody to discuss the way forward for the Cats.

The five-time All-Ireland winner – who coaches IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup - believes they need to move with the times when it comes to the county’s style of play.



“We in Kilkenny have had a great time and it's been brilliant,” he remarked to RTE Sport.

“But there is a slight fall-off there because we think, 'oh, we don't need to do a sweeper system, we don't need to do this, we don't need to do that, we're Kilkenny, we're traditional’.

“But, you know what, I'm involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup the last four or five years and the game is changing. And we have to go with the change, not necessarily the whole change, but we have to go with it. And players have to buy into that.

“And from my point of view, hopefully I'll sit down with Brian (Cody) in the next week and we'll talk about it.

“Because we need to know what way our minor team should be playing, we need to know what way our U21 team should be playing so that we're prepared to play senior.”