Gilroy handed Dublin's hurling reins 11 October 2017





Dublin GAA has confirmed the appointment of Pat Gilroy as senior hurling manager on a 3 year term.

The 2011 Sam Maguire Cup winning boss got the nod to take over from Ger Cunningham ahead of Cuala's All-Ireland Club winning manager Mattie Kenny.

The details of the full management team will be announced shortly.