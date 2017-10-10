Offaly ratify new football manager 10 October 2017





Stephen Wallace.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Stephen Wallace.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Offaly officially ratified their new senior football manager at a county board meeting tonight.

A month after being recommended by the selection committee, Stephen Wallace has finally been confirmed as the Faithful County's new senior football boss.

The Kerry man replaces Pat Flanagan, who stepped down from the role after three years in charge following the county's All-Ireland SFC exit at the hands of Cavan.

Wallace boasts an impressive managerial CV which lists All-Ireland wins at both inter-county and club levels with the Kerry juniors and his native Ardfert.

As expected, his fellow county man and former Cork coach Billy Sheehan will be a part of the management team while Declan Kelly and John Hughes have been appointed as Offaly's new U20 and U17 football managers, respectively.