Donegal's new backroom team ratified 10 October 2017





Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Declan Bonner.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Declan Bonner’s complete Donegal backroom team was ratified last night, with Karl Lacey, John McElholm and Anthony McGrath all included.

Tyrone man McElholm is the new trainer, having led Killyclogher to the Tyrone SFC last year as well as steering St Mary’s, Magherafelt to the MacRory Cup.

Bonner had already named Paul McGonigle as his assistant when he was appointed. He completed his think-tank at the October County Board meeting in Ballybofey.

As expected, 2012 All-Ireland winner and Footballer of the Year Lacey has been named as coach, with Gary Boyle – who worked with Bonner on Ulster-winning minor and U21 sides - also named in the coaching staff.

McGrath will look after sports science / psychology, while Cathal Ellis is Head Physio, Paul Fisher is Strength & Conditioning coach and Chris Byrne and Ronan Doherty will serve as Video Analyst and Nutritionist respectively.