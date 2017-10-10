Faithfuls hoping to fill managers' posts tonight 10 October 2017





Kerry manager Stephen Wallace.

Offaly hope to ratify their new senior football and hurling managers at tonight's County Board meeting.

Kerry man Stephen Wallace is the preferred choice of the selection committee and seems certain to be named as the Faithful County's senior football boss for 2018. It's believed that the former Kingdom junior supremo has already attended a number of club games in the county with a view to taking on the role.

In hurling, 1994 and '98 All-Ireland winning defender Kevin Martin is in pole position. However, according to the Irish Daily Mirror, talks between the Tullamore man - who led Westmeath to the 2010 Christy Ring Cup - and the Board have not progressed as smoothly as expected and it remains to be seen whether or not all the finer details can be resolved in time for tonight.