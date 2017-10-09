Maughan guides Lahardane to first Mayo JFC title 09 October 2017





John Maughan ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy John Maughan ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

John Maughan added another feather to his managerial cap when he led Lahardane to an historic Mayo JFC title yesterday.

The former Mayo, Clare, Roscommon and Fermanagh manager was euphoric after the McHales came from five points down at half-time to beat Kilmaine by 2-11 to 0-15 at Elvery's MacHale Park.

"Today is a special day. I'm thrilled to bits, delighted," he told the Western People.

"It was the manner of the victory. I came here believing we had a great chance of landing a historic first title for Lahardane. There is a lot of talent in that group and I thought the energy levels they displayed in the home stretch was a little bit sharper than Kilmaine.

"It's a great day; you see the scenes here afterwards. It's been 32 years since they played in a final so it's a special day."

With the Leitrim champions not entering the Connacht club JFC, Lahardane will have a four-week layoff before facing the Galway champions on November 5 for a place in the provincial final.

"Look at Louisburg last year, they certainly pointed the direction. They signposted what can be achieved by a rural club and hopefully we can do something similar," Maughan added.