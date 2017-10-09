Maher acknowledges Sarsfields' greatness 09 October 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Borris-Ileigh's Brendan Maher dejected.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Brendan Maher paid tribute to Thurles Sarsfields after they completed a four-in-a-row of Tipperary SHC successes yesterday.

Maher's Borris-Ileigh, who were appearing in their first Dan Breen Cup decider in 29 years, were no match for the town side who cruised to a 1-24 to 0-11 victory at Semple Stadium.

"There were four points in it at half-time and if we were going to stay in it we needed to get those scores after half-time, but we didn't," Maher lamented in the Irish Examiner.

"In fairness, they're a super team, they have threats all over the field. We needed to win as many individual battles as we could and that didn't happen today.

"You can say what you want about having players on paper, but they're an excellent team. I noticed, when I moved up to the forwards, that they were still shouting and organising each other even though it was 1-20 to 0-10. That's a sign of a great team."