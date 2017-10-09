Wicklow SFC: Rathnew dethrone holders

09 October 2017

Rathnew's Leighton Glynn.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

A late goal from Stephen Byrne helped Rathnew to end Baltinglass' reign as Wicklow senior football champions in yesterday's semi-final in Aughrim.

Byrne's major handed 'The Village' to 1-9 to 0-8 victory and a place in next Sunday's final against Blessington. 

The sides were level on 0-4 apiece at the interval, but Baltinglass should have been ahead after Peadar Burke and Adam McHugh both missed goal chances. With former county midfielder James Stafford scoring three points, Rathnew had edged into a 0-9 to 0-7 lead before Byrne's 57th minute major settled it.




Most Read Stories

Watch: Walsh's winning '45' disallowed for time wasting

GAA tweets of the week

Cavan Gaels bring Oliver Plunkett Cup to JJ's grave

Just the 1-12 for Cora as she wins 19th county title

Clifford - 'Maybe he'll be in touch, maybe he won't'

Club success forces Cavanagh to miss Rules series


Android app on Google Play