Wicklow SFC: Rathnew dethrone holders 09 October 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Rathnew's Leighton Glynn.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

A late goal from Stephen Byrne helped Rathnew to end Baltinglass' reign as Wicklow senior football champions in yesterday's semi-final in Aughrim.

Byrne's major handed 'The Village' to 1-9 to 0-8 victory and a place in next Sunday's final against Blessington.

The sides were level on 0-4 apiece at the interval, but Baltinglass should have been ahead after Peadar Burke and Adam McHugh both missed goal chances. With former county midfielder James Stafford scoring three points, Rathnew had edged into a 0-9 to 0-7 lead before Byrne's 57th minute major settled it.