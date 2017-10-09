Antrim SFC final will be a family affair 09 October 2017





Domhnall Nugent will be up against his father Paddy and brother Padraig in the Antrim SFC final.

Next Sunday's all-Belfast Antrim SFC final between St. John's and Lamh Dhearg is set to divide the Nugent family.

St. John's manager Paddy Nugent will have a son on either side with Padraig between the posts for the Johnnies and Domhnall lining out at midfield for Lamh Dhearg. The unusual scenario has arisen after St. John's upset the odds by recording a 3-17 to 0-21 extra-time victory over three-in-a-row chasing Cargin in yesterday's semi-final replay in Glenavy.

"It's going to be interesting," Paddy Nugent is quoted as saying in the Irish News.

"Do you take him (Domhnall) off your contact list for the week or something?! We said when the draw came out that you'd love this to happen because that means you're both where you want to be.

"We'll sit down during the week - me, Domhnall and Padraig - and we'll call a bit of a truce."