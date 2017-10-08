Long overdue club success for Cavanagh and Moy 08 October 2017





Brothers Sean and Colm Cavanagh and family celebrate with the trophy after Moy's Tyrone IFC final victory over Derrylaughan at Healy Park, Omagh. Brothers Sean and Colm Cavanagh and family celebrate with the trophy after Moy's Tyrone IFC final victory over Derrylaughan at Healy Park, Omagh.

He may have hung up the boots on the inter-county scene but Sean Cavanagh is still pulling the strings at club level.

The 2008 'Footballer of the Year' and his Moy club-mates got their hands on the Tyrone IFC silverware today after securing a 2-5 to 1-7 final victory over Derrylaughan.

It's Moy's first title success in the grade since 1982.