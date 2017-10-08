Longford SFC final: Mullinalaghta secure local bragging rights 08 October 2017





Mullinalaghta and Longford star James McGivney.

St Columba's, Mullinalaghta have successfully defended their Longford SFC crown by overcoming neigbours Abbeylara by 0-13 to 1-7 in today's decider at Glennon Bros Pearse Park.

The winners overcame the set-back of conceding a 40th minute goal via the penalty spot to Robbie Smyth with late points from James and David McGivney edging them over the line.

Mullinalaghta issued a statement of intent early on when hitting four points without replay from the boots of Rian Brady (2) and Conor McElligott (2).

Smyth then got Abbeylara off the mark and Mullinalaghta took a 0-5 to 0-3 lead into the break.

There was five points between the sides when Smyth found the back of the winners' net with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The talented forward tagged on two points to restore parity by the three quarter hour mark but Mullinalaghta found an extra gear to grind out the victory.