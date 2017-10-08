Leitrim SFC final: Mohill in seventh heaven 08 October 2017





Mohill's Ronan Kennedy in action for Leitrim.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mohill's Ronan Kennedy in action for Leitrim.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mohill were crowned Leitrim senior football champions for the seventh time at Carrick-on-Shannon today.

For the second time in three years, they got the better of Glencar/Manorhamilton on county final day as they finished with three points to spare – 0-14 to 0-11.

Full-forward Keith Beirne took the scoring honours for the winners with 0-7 while Ronan Kennedy chipped in with three points.

Congratulations to Mohill on winning County Senior Final @LeitrimGAA @MohillGAA - well done pic.twitter.com/KTIpHBrAth — Eilish Lowe (@LoweEilish) October 8, 2017

The eventual winners turned around for the second-half facing a two point deficit but were soon back on level terms thanks to points from Beirne and captain Daniel Beck.

A Kennedy point placed the team in green and white in the driving seat in the 46th minute and, with their defence holding the opposition scoreless for 19 minutes, they went on to take the silverware.