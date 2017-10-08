Carlow SFC final: Eire Og live to fight another day 08 October 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Eire Og's Cormac Mullins in the Carlow colours.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Cormac Mullins' injury-time point ensured a second bite of the cherry for Eire Og against Rathvilly in today's Carlow SFC final.

The sides finished deadlocked – Eire Og 0-12, Rathvilly 1-9 - in Netwatch Cullen Park after Mullins popped up with a late equaliser.

Rathvilly got off to the best possible start when Gary Dempsey found the back of Eire Og net inside the opening minute.

By the time that Alan Kelly brought the curtain down on the first-half scoring they held a slender 1-3 to 0-5 advantage.

With 46 minutes gone on the clock, Eire Og, seeking a first county senior success since 2012, trailed by 0-8 to 1-8 but they subsequently outscored their opponents by 0-4 to 0-1 in the final quarter to force a replay.

The fixture arrangements for the replay are to be confirmed by Carlow's CCC.