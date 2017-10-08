Roscommon SHC final: Pearses prevail in fine style 08 October 2017





Padraig Pearses star Cathal Kelly in action for Roscommon.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Four Roads' 10th Roscommon SFC final appearance in-a-row has ended in disappointment as Padraig Pearses haven taken home the silverware from Athleague.

After finished on the wrong end of the scoreline in seven finals since 2002, Pearses finally have something to celebrate after prevailing on a scoreline of 1-20 to 1-13.

Padraig Pearses win their first Roscommon SHC for 30 years incredible scenes #rosgaa pic.twitter.com/VsuoR9QDHO — Seamus Duke (@SeamusDuke) October 8, 2017

The winners enjoyed an 0-11 to 0-6 advantage at the break but James Fitzmaurice's 34th minute goal brought Four Roads back to within two points.

Oisin Kelly responded at the other end of the field on the three quarter hour mark and, despite losing the services of Cathal Kelly to a red card in the 56th minute, Padraig Pearses eased to a seven point victory.