Kerry SHC final: Conway comes to Lixnaw's rescue 08 October 2017





The 2017 Kerry SHC final between Ballyduff and Lixnaw has ended in stalemate.

Shane Conway came to Lixnaw's rescue with a point via a sideline in the second minute of stoppage time and the two sides must meet again to decide who will be crowned champions.

The Austin Stack Park scoreboard read Lixnaw 1-18, Ballyduff 2-15 at the end of a keenly contested decider.

The sides were also level at the halfway stage on 1-8 apiece after Conway and Padraig Boyle (penalty) exchanged goals.

Boyle bagged his second three point four minutes after the resumption while Jack Goulding's 54th minute point parachuted Ballyduff into a 2-15 to 1-15 lead.

That proved to be their last score, however, and Conway hit three points without reply to force a replay which is scheduled to be played next Sunday at the same venue.