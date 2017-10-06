Tipp offer five finals for €20 06 October 2017





Tipperary club-goers can attend five county finals this weekend for just €20. Tipperary club-goers can attend five county finals this weekend for just €20.

Much has been made of the price of going to GAA matches these days and you will go a long way to find a better deal than the one Tipperary county board are offering for this weekend.

For just €20 (€15 OAP/student), patrons can gain access to five county finals including the SHC decider between Thurles Sarsfields and Borris-Illeigh on Sunday afternoon.

This will be preceded by the Seamus O Riain Cup final between Roscrea and Toomevara, which throws in at 1.15pm.

On Saturday, the intermediate hurling championship final between Gortnahoe-Glengoole and St Mary's Clonmel takes place at Golden, throw in 4pm.

The county minor A and B finals are also down for decision on Saturday as Borrisokane hosts Moyne Templetouhy-Thurles Gaels in the B final at 1.30pm and Templemore hosts the A clash between Morcarkey-Borris and Roscrea at 3pm.

The weekend pass is available at all county final venues or from Lar na Pairce, Thurles. It is hard to see this pass being bettered on value anywhere in the country.