Longford SHC final: Holders time their run to perfection 01 October 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. A general view of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Wolfe Tones staged a late comeback against Longford Slashers to collect the Longford SHC silverware for the fifth year on the spin.

Trailing by eight points at one stage, the holders fought back to edge out Slashers by the narrowest of margins – 2-11 to 2-10 – at Pearse Park.

Seamus Hannon's 56th minute goal proved decisive for the winners who finished with 14 men following the dismissal of Mark Tully.

Reuben Murray netted a first-half brace for Slashers and they led by 2-5 to 1-3 at the break before being caught on the line.