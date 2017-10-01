Wicklow SHC final: Glenealy gatecrash Bray's four-in-a-row party 01 October 2017





Bray Emmets defeated by Glenealy at Aughrim today. Bray Emmets defeated by Glenealy at Aughrim today.

Bray Emmets' bid for a fourth Wicklow SHC success in-a-row was thwarted by Glenealy at Aughrim today.

A keenly contested encounter finished 2-12 to 0-11 in Glenealy's favour.

Backed by the wind in the first-half, the holders took a slender 0-7 to 1-3 lead into the break but former county dual player Leighton Glynn's second-half goal sent Glenealy on the road to a first county success since 2013.

Corner-forward Alan Driver also netted for the winners in the 14th minute.