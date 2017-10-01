Wicklow SHC final: Glenealy gatecrash Bray's four-in-a-row party

01 October 2017

Bray Emmets defeated by Glenealy at Aughrim today.

Bray Emmets' bid for a fourth Wicklow SHC success in-a-row was thwarted by Glenealy at Aughrim today.

A keenly contested encounter finished 2-12 to 0-11 in Glenealy's favour.

Backed by the wind in the first-half, the holders took a slender 0-7 to 1-3 lead into the break but former county dual player Leighton Glynn's second-half goal sent Glenealy on the road to a first county success since 2013.

Corner-forward Alan Driver also netted for the winners in the 14th minute.




Most Read Stories

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

"Dublin will innovate yet again to make their kick-outs interesting"

Gavin: people's opinions are their opinions

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final: Royals Rule Rebels

Duignan backs new hurling format

Offaly SHC final: Kilcormac-Killoughey reign supreme


Android app on Google Play