Kildare SHC final: Ardclough bridge 11 year gap 01 October 2017





St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge

©INPHO St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge©INPHO

Ardclough are celebrating a first Kildare SHC success since 2006 thanks to a 1-15 to 1-12 final win over Naas today.

The winners overcame the second minute set-back of conceding a goal to Richie Ryan to prevail by three points.

Ryan's green flag left Ardclough trailing by 0-8 to 1-8 at the change of ends but that was cancelled out by a Paul Fitzgerald goal in the 39th minute.

Moments later the same player gave his side the lead for the first time and the underdogs held on for a memorable victory.

Both teams finished with 14 men as Johnny Reeves (Ardclough) and Kieran Maher (Naas) both saw red following an off-the-ball incident.

Meanwhile, the Fitzgerald brothers, Martin and Paul, shared the scoring honours for Ardclough with 0-7 and 1-4 respectively while Ryan amassed 1-8 for Naas who finished on the wrong side of the result on county final day for the second year running.