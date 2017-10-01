Westmeath SHC final: Castletown Geoghegan upset the odds 01 October 2017





The Castletown-Geoghegan team celebrate their win.

Castletown Geoghegan are back in the Westmeath SHC winners enclosure for the first time since 2013 after they outscored Raharney by 1-18 to 1-16 at TEG Cusack Park today.

With 'man of the match' Aonghus Clarke firing on all cylinders, Eamonn Gallagher's underdogs placed a large deposit on their victory during a first-half which saw them build up a 1-11 to 0-5 interval lead.

Cormac Deegan struck for their goal in the 29th minute and they subsequently coped with a strong second-half showing by the defending champions.

Lake County captain Clarke contributed 0-12 to his side's winning tally while Joey Boyle netted a late consolation goal for the Nick Weir managed Raharney.

Killian Doyle finished as their top scorer with a return of 0-9 which included six frees and one sideline.