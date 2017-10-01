Offaly SHC final: Kilcormac-Killoughey reign supreme 01 October 2017





Kilcormac/Killoughey's Ciaran Slevin and Niall Wynne of St. Rynagh's Kilcormac/Killoughey's Ciaran Slevin and Niall Wynne of St. Rynagh's

St Rynagh's have been dethroned as Offaly senior hurling kingpins by Kilcormac-Killoughey in O'Connor Park today.

Stephen Byrne's side prevailed on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-16 following an entertaining decider.

The holders were left to rue a poor first-half showing which saw them turn around for the second-half facing an 11 point deficit.

An attendance of 6,117 witnessed the Peter Healion captained Kilcormac-Killoughey race into a 2-10 to 0-5 advantage by the halfway stage.

Ciaran Slevin and Thomas Geraghty netted their goals but, to their credit, St Rynagh's didn't give up their title without a fight.

They upped the ante considerably after the resumption and were rewarded with Joseph O'Connor's 51st minute goal but they had left themselves with too big a mountain to climb and it's Kilcormac-Killoughey who are celebrating a fourth outright victory.