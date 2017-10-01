Down SFC final: Six-in-a-row for Kilcoo 01 October 2017





Kilcoo have made it six Down SFC successes in-a-row following a two point victory over Burren today.

The Pairc Esler scoreboard read Kilcoo 0-13, Burren 0-11 at the end of a closely-fought encounter which saw the Magpies claim their 16th senior crown overall.

The Paul McIver coached side overturned a one point half-time deficit (0-6 to 0-7) to take home the spoils.

Dylan Ward and Paul Devlin top scored for the winners with 0-4 apiece while Donal O'Hare kicked 0-6 (three from play) for the Paddy O'Rourke managed Burren.

Burren's chances of coming from behind suffered a blow when county player Conail McGovern was shown a straight red card in the closing stages.

The winners also finished with 14 men after Devlin received a black card in injury-time and they had used up their full quota of substitutes.

“It was a titanic struggle but I don't expect less from Burren, what a proud club,” victorious manager McIver commented to TG4's GAA BEO shortly after the final whistle.

“Time and time again this Kilcoo team is questioned and all the time they come up with the answeres. A brilliant, brilliant performance.”