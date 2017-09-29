Kerry chairman wants Fitzmaurice to stay until 2020 29 September 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy will be proposing that Éamonn Fitzmaurice remains in charge of the senior footballers until 2020 at next month's county board meeting.

Fitzmaurice has already committed to a sixth season at the helm in 2018 and Murphy is keen for him to remain in place for two further years after that so that he can oversee a three-year development programme for the senior squad. The county board has also confirmed that the Finuge man will be making additions to his backroom team in the near future.

Murphy released the following statement this morning: “I am pleased to advise that the Kerry senior football team manager, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, has confirmed that he will continue in his role for the 2018 season. His current management team will remain in place and additions to the backroom team will be announced in due course.

“This decision is very welcome and removes any uncertainty, allowing us to begin our preparations for the forthcoming season.

“Despite winning the Allianz League and Munster football titles this year and the continuing unprecedented success at under-age and schools grades, we all fully recognise and acknowledge the great hunger for senior championship success among the Kerry GAA community.

“Working closely with Éamonn and his management team, the Kerry county board is determined to provide the resources and supports necessary in order to ensure that Kerry achieves this success as soon as possible.

“To that end, the county board and the senior team management have agreed to develop in the coming months, a three year programme of supports for the senior panel, with particular emphasis on player development and progression together with strength and conditioning. The imminent completion of the centre of excellence in Currans will enable us to deliver these programmes within a state of the art facility in a co-ordinated and streamlined approach.

“In order to provide stability and underpin this programme I will be proposing that Éamonn Fitzmaurice be ratified as senior manager for a further two year term (2019/2020) at the next county board committee meeting on 16th October next. This proposal was unanimously supported by the Executive of the Kerry county board at a meeting last evening.

“I am very confident that a strong collective effort will ensure that the phenomenal success we have achieved at minor level will be translated into senior success in the coming years.”