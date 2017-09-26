Gilroy and Cunningham to share Dubs hurling hotseat? 26 September 2017





Anthony Cunningham.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Anthony Cunningham.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

An eye-catching new Dublin senior hurling management team will include Pat Gilroy and Anthony Cunningham.

Twenty-eleven Dubs All-Ireland winning football manager Gilroy has long been linked with the vacant post, with betting suspended last month on him succeeding Ger Cunningham.

Even though Dublin County Board dismissed the speculation at the time, The Herald has now reported that Gilroy is set to be ratified this week, with former Galway boss Cunningham coming in alongside him as coach.

While Gilroy may not have the in-depth knowledge of hurling that might be required to manage at senior intercounty level, this would certainly be balanced out by the inclusion in the think-tank of Cunningham, who won two All-Irelands as a player and managed the Tribesmen to the 2012 and 2015 finals.

The County Board hasn't yet confirmed the appointments but says an announcement will come "before the end of the week". Former star Conal Keaney recently said that Dublin hurling needs a big-name appointment – it looks like they have found two!