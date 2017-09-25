HS ladies football team of the week 25 September 2017





President of Ireland Michael D Higgins meets the Dublin players before their side's All-Ireland Ladies SFC final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.

All-Ireland senior champions Dublin have seven representatives on our ladies football team of the week...

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin)



The St Brigid's shot stopper kept a clean sheet as the Jackies made up for the disappointment of recent final losses.





2. Siobhan Condon (Tipperary)



Condon and the Premier County finished with three points to spare over Tyrone in the Intermediate decider.



3. Sarah Tierney (Mayo)



The Mayo captain couldn't be faulted for effort but they lost out to the better team on the day.





4. Rachel Ruddy (Dublin)



A day to remember for Ruddy and the Jackies as they captured the All-Ireland senior crown for the second time in their history.



5. Sinead Goldrick (Dublin)



Goldrick and her half-back line colleagues helped to lay the foundations for Dublin's 12 point success.





6. Niamh Collins (Dublin)



The Foxrock Cabinteely player enjoyed a fine outing in the number six jersey.



7. Leah Caffrey (Dublin)



Caffrey & Co restricted their Connacht opponents to seven points from play.





8. Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)



The Mayo midfielder worked tirelessly throughout but was powerless to prevent her side from finishing on the wrong end of the scoreline.



9. Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary)



McCarthy's return of 1-4 saw her take the 'Player of the Match' award in their intermediate win over Tyrone.





10. Emma Doherty (Derry)



The junior final 'Player of the Match' finished as her team's joint top scorer with 0-5 from placed balls.



11. Sharon Murphy (Fermanagh)



Murphy's late penalty salvaged a draw for the Ernesiders and they will renew acquaintances with Derry on October 8th.





12. Gillian O'Brien (Tipperary)



The Moyle Rovers player raised four white flags in her team's victory over the Red Hand County.



13. Sinead Aherne (Dublin)



Didn't let the set-back of a missed penalty distract her from the important task at hand and played a captain's role with a return of nine points.





14. Cora Staunton (Mayo)



A mixed day in front of the posts for the ladies football legend but she still finished with seven points to her name.



15. Noelle Healy (Dublin)



A deserving recipient of the 'Player of the Match' accolade, Healy was a constant thorn in Mayo's side.