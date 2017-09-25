Cooper won't pay tax on testimonial dinner takings 25 September 2017





Kerry legend Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Kerry legend Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Colm Cooper won't have to pay tax on the money raised from his upcoming testimonial dinner.

It was reported yesterday that the Revenue Commissioners will not tax the estimated €250,000 that will be made from the event, which is the first of its kind for a GAA player. The cost of booking a table of 10 for the dinner on Friday, October 27 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge is €5,000.

Revenue confirmed money earned is not taxable where the player was not obliged - either "contractually or by custom" - to hold a testimonial.

Some of the proceeds from the event, which many see as another step on the road to a professional game, will go towards the Kerry Cancer Support Group and Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin.