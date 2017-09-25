Cavan SHC final: Mullahoran run riot 25 September 2017



Mullahoran 4-19

Cootehill 0-5

It was one-way traffic at Kingspan Breffni where Mullahoran outclassed holders Cootehill to claim their first Cavan SHC title in four years.

The writing was on the wall for Cootehill when Michael Carr netted in the fourth minute. Carr raised a second green flag in the 17th minute to help the winners to a 2-9 to 0-2 interval lead.

Further majors from Philip Brady and Adam Mulcahy in the second half wrapped up a facile win for St. Joseph's, who will now face Naomh Colmcille of Tyrone in the first round of the Ulster JHC.

Scorers - Mullahoran: M Carr 2-4; P Brady 1-3; D Dalton 0-5 (4f); K Conneely 0-3; A Mulcahy 1-0; N Browne 0-2; S Harten, A Sheridan 0-1 each. Cootehill: F Hughes, D Carney 0-2 each; C Carney 0-1.

Mullahoran St Joseph's: D Sheridan; S Óg Brady, C O'Brien, A Sheridan; K O'Reilly, M Hynes, R O'Hagan; D Kelly, S Sheils; N Browne, K Conneely, D Dalton; M Sexton, M Carr, P Brady. Subs: S Harten for M Hynes; S Sheridan for S Óg Brady; A Mulcahy for P Brady; F O'Reilly for D Dalton; B Nannery for K O'Reilly.

Cootehill Celtic: A Hamilton; J Kelly, A Fitzpatrick, J McKitterick; N Clerkin, E Shalvey, J Fitzgerald; R Everett, F Hughes; C Carney, J Carney, D Carney; E Magee, C Farrell, M Moffett. Subs: C Wall for C Farrell; O McDonald for J McKitterick; C Shalvey for C Carney (inj); M Hayes for A Fitzpatrick; G O'Rourke for R Everett.

Ref: M Cleary.