Down SHC final: Coulter inspires 'Galget 25 September 2017





Ballygalget players celebrate with the Down SHC trophy. Ballygalget players celebrate with the Down SHC trophy.

Ballygalget 2-13

Portaferry 2-12

Cormac Coulter scored 2-3 as Ballygalget edged out Portaferry to retain their Down SHC title at Ballycran.

When the sides met in the round-robin series earlier this year, 'Galget needed extra-time to edge home and it was just as close yesterday, with Coulter's second goal 11 minutes from the end proving to be the decisive score. Daithi Sands also hit 2-3 for Portaferry and was unlucky to finish on the losing side.

The teams were level on 1-6 apiece at half-time before Sands' second major helped 'Ferry to a 2-8 to 1-9 lead. But Coulter's 49th minute goal put Ballygalget 2-11 to 2-8 ahead as they set up a Ulster club SHC semi-final against Lisbellaw of Fermanagh on October 8.

Ballygalget - J Crowe; E Clarke (0-1), J McManus, J Smyth; E Coulter, B Toner, P McManus; G Johnston (0-6, 4f), B Byers; G Roddy (0-2), C Bailie (0-1), D McManus; M Fisher, C Coulter (2-3), D Toner. Sub: J Doran for J Smyth.

Portaferry - K Keating (0-1f); N White, C O’Neill, D Mallon; C O’Prey, C Taggart, D Coffey; J Gilmore, A Savage; C Fay, K McGarry (0-1), B Trainor; D Sands (2-3), E Sands (0-1), P Braniff (0-6, 4f). Subs: J Convery for C Taggart, A O’Prey for C Fay, E O’Neill for D Mallon.

Referee - C Murray.