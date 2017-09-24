Laois SHC final: Hyland's efforts all in vain as Camross reign supreme 24 September 2017





Former county hurler Zane Keenan top scored for Camross with six points.

Camross 3-14

Clough-Ballacolla 1-19

Camross survived a late scare to claim their 25th Bob O'Keeffe Cup at Clough-Ballacolla's expense in O'Moore Park.

In a pulsating final, Willie Hyland shot 0-15 for Clough-Ballacolla, but still finished on the losing side as Willie Dunphy's superb injury-time goal proved to be a case of too little, too late.

Camross couldn't have asked for a better start when Niall Holmes and Dwane Palmer scored goals in the opening 10 minutes. Clough-Ballacolla replied with five unanswered points, including four from Hyland, but the black and ambers still held sway, 2-7 to 0-9, at half-time.

With Hyland in sparkling form, Clough-Ballacolla edged ahead with nine minutes remaining, but Dean Delaney quickly levelled before Zane Keenan (from a sideline) put Camross back in front. A late goal from substitute Mark Dowling left Clough-Ballacolla with too much ground to make up.

Camross: T Doran; M Phelan, M Burke, J Phelan; D Dooley, G Burke (0-2), D Keenan (0-1); T Burke, D Duggan (0-1); A Collier, Z Keenan (0-6, 0-3f, 0-1 s/c), D Delaney (0-2); N Holmes (1-1), D Palmer (1-0), C Collier (0-1). Subs: M Dowling (1-0) for C Collier (41 mins), Darren Gilmarting for A Coller (47 mins).

Clough-Ballacolla: D Hanlon; JA Delaney, D Maher, E Doyle; R Broderick, M McEvoy (0-1), L Cleere (0-1); T Delaney, A Corby (0-1); C Coonan, S Hanlon, R Phelan (0-1); S Bergin, W Hyland (0-15, 0-9f, 0-1, s/c), W Dunphy (1-0). Subs: B Corby for S Hanlon (44 mins), B McEvoy for M McEvoy (61 mins).