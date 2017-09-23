TG4 Ladies All-Ireland final ticket details 23 September 2017





The race for the Brendan Martin Cup is on in the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship.

The TG4 Ladies All Ireland Football Finals take place this Sunday at Croke Park.



The TG4 Junior All Ireland Football Final gets the action underway at 11:45 as Fermanagh play Derry, it will be followed by the meeting of Tipperary and Tyrone at 1:45pm in the TG4 Intermediate Final and then, at 4pm, Dublin will meet Mayo in the TG4 All Ireland Final.



Tickets for the TG4 All Ireland Finals will be available online at www.tickets.ie right up until throw in.



Tickets will also be available at usual GAA outlets and from the GAA ticket offices on approach to Croke Park on Sunday at Gills Corner and Dorset Street.



Tickets are €25 for adults and €10 for Children and Senior Citizens.



Supporters are advised to arrive early to avoid delays. They are advised that backpacks and large bags will not be allowed into the stadium and any bags might be searched.



Full details of security procedures at Croke Park are available HERE.