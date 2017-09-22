Westmeath fans aren't happy with 'Jogger' Doyle's All Star snub 22 September 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Westmeath's Tommy Doyle dejected.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

He was one of the best - if not the best - full backs in this year's hurling championship, but Tommy Doyle was still overlooked for an All Star nomination.

Affectionately known as the 'Jogger', the towering Westmeath number three produced several man of the match performances during 2017, with the pick of them coming in July's All-Ireland qualifier against Tipperary when he kept Seamus Callanan scoreless and saw the Drom & Inch man substituted early in the second half. Tipp supporters know a good hurler when they see one and were gushing in their praise of the Lough Lene Gaels clubman in Thurles that evening.

Mick Ryan might be tempted to take off some big names who aren't producing to get the message across. Tommy Doyle outstanding on Callanan — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) July 1, 2017

But it would seem that if you're not playing in front of the TV cameras week in, week out, your chances of being on the All Star shortlist are greatly diminished and 'Jogger' is the latest player from a so-called weaker hurling county to discover that.

Do the GPA know that Tommy Doyle exists? I'm sure Seamie Callanan could tell them about him! One of the best full back displays of summer! — Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan) September 20, 2017

A mention to @westmeath_gaa full back Tommy Doyle who cleaned every full forward including Seamie Callinan #allstars https://t.co/jHNXkbcvUV — John Shaw (@johnshaw2014) September 20, 2017

What about Tommy Doyle from Westmeath — Declan Ward (@DeclanWard10) July 3, 2017

Joe my POTY but Gearoid Mc should have been nominated. V disappointed Westmeath's Tommy Doyle didn't get in the 45https://t.co/P0HnFV2Z2r — Darren Kelly (@DazK1978) September 20, 2017