Westmeath fans aren't happy with 'Jogger' Doyle's All Star snub
22 September 2017
Westmeath's Tommy Doyle dejected.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.
He was one of the best - if not the best - full backs in this year's hurling championship, but Tommy Doyle was still overlooked for an All Star nomination.
Affectionately known as the 'Jogger', the towering Westmeath number three produced several man of the match performances during 2017, with the pick of them coming in July's All-Ireland qualifier against Tipperary when he kept Seamus Callanan scoreless and saw the Drom & Inch man substituted early in the second half. Tipp supporters know a good hurler when they see one and were gushing in their praise of the Lough Lene Gaels clubman in Thurles that evening.
But it would seem that if you're not playing in front of the TV cameras week in, week out, your chances of being on the All Star shortlist are greatly diminished and 'Jogger' is the latest player from a so-called weaker hurling county to discover that.