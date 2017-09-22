O'Callaghan couldn't watch Rock's late winner 22 September 2017





Dublin's Con O'Callaghan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Con O'Callaghan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Con O'Callaghan has admitted he couldn't watch as Dean Rock stepped up to kick his injury-time winning free in last Sunday's All-Ireland football final.

The young Dublin centre forward spent the last few minutes of the game on the subs bench after opening the scoring with a brilliant individual goal inside 90 seconds.

"Yeah, it's tough," he said at yesterday's launch of the Sky Sports GAA Super Games Centres.

"I wasn't watching the match, to be honest. I had my head in my hands, looking at my feet. If anyone was going to kick it, it would be him (Dean).

"I was on the bench, just...like, you'd trust Dean with your life kicking anything within 45, he's so accurate. The lads beside me jumped up, so I knew he got it!

"We probably thought that it might get blown up a little earlier (after that) but when we started going into the corner we were lucky enough not to get turned over. But we got it in the end, the ref blew the whistle."

The 21-year-old's incredible season, which has seen him win All-Ireland senior and U21 football medals with Dublin as well as an All-Ireland club hurling medal with Cuala, could be back in action as early as tomorrow with the Cuala hurlers.

“I’m sure it will be hectic enough still," the in-demand star said.

“I didn’t play for the college team (UCD) this year because we got so far with Cuala. I plan to play college this year but it’s all dependent. I don't know if I'll play the hurling for the college. I'm not sure."

He added: "You have to be able to say no. You're going to be pulled and dragged by a lot of people, everyone wants you playing for their team, so you have to be able to say no."