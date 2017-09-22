Clare to oppose format change 22 September 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Clare are to vote against the Central Council motion which has proposed to change the current format of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

A special congress will be held on September 30th to discuss the new format which would see five counties (Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford) compete in Munster and a further five (Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin, Offaly and Galway) contest Leinster.

Under the new format, the provincial series would be played under a round-robin basis, with each county having two home and two away games. The top two in each group would play in the provincial final.

The two defeated provincial finalists and the third team in each group would play in the All-Ireland SHC quarterfinals.

Another part of the motion would see the bottom placed team in the Leinster round robin being relegated to the Tier 2 championship, which for 2018 would include Antrim, Carlow, Kerry, Laois, Meath and Westmeath.

However, Clare are just one of a number of counties that are not in favour of change and indeed a motion from Dublin seems to be gathering support which proposes no change in the provincial championships or to the numbers competing in the All-Ireland series, but they do suggest that there be four All-Ireland quarterfinals with the provincial finalists playing four teams from the qualifiers.