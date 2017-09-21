Mayo's physicality 'unrivalled', says O'Sullivan 21 September 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan celebrates.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan celebrates.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dublin defender Cian O’Sullivan says Mayo are the most physical team he’s faced his career to date.

O’Sullivan won his fifth All-Ireland SFC title on Sunday after the Dubs’ edged Stephen Rochford’s side by a point at Croke Park and the Kilmacud Crokes man says he’s been impressed by how their last two final opponents “keep raising the bar”.

“The physicality that team brings is unrivalled,” O’Sullivan is quoted saying by the42.ie.

“You know when you’re going out playing against those guys that you can’t be bringing the ball into tackle. All over the pitch they’ve very strong players and very physical in the tackle. You do know it’s a Mayo player when they’re tackling you and tagging you.

“We’ve the utmost respect for this team. Don’t know how many finals that’s been over the last number of years and they keep coming back and they keep raising the bar. What a bunch of players.”