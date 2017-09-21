Football All Stars: 13 nominations for Dublin, 12 for Mayo 21 September 2017





The Dublin players celebrate with family and friends after their All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Dublin players celebrate with family and friends after their All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Newly-crowned All-Ireland champions Dublin dominate the list of football nominees in contention for a PwC All-Star award in 2017.

Jim Gavin’s three-in-a-row Sam Maguire holders are represented by 13 players on the short-list of 45 names that are released today by the GAA and the GPA and make up the cream of the crop from another dramatic football summer.

As is tradition, the nominations are divided into three goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders and 18 forwards. It has also been agreed to honour all of those nominated with a specially commissioned certificate of achievement.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Football team of 2017 will be announced live on RTÉ TV and will be presented with their coveted awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3.

After their 10-match Championship run, Mayo have received 12 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Tyrone 6, Kerry 5, Roscommon, Kildare and Down each have 2 with Monaghan, Donegal and Armagh completing the high-profile line-up with one nomination each.

The selections were voted on by a committee made up of Gaelic Games correspondents, and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail.

PwC All-Star Football Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo), Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

DEFENDERS

Jack McCaffrey, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, John Small, Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison (Mayo), Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley (Kerry), Conor Devanney (Roscommon), Caolan Mooney (Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan).

MIDFIELDERS

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (Dublin), Tom Parsons (Mayo), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Kevin Feely (Kildare).

FORWARDS

Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Dean Rock (Dublin), Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue (Kerry), Peter Harte, Niall Sludden (Tyrone), Connaire Harrison (Down), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Jamie Clarke (Armagh), Daniel Flynn (Kildare).