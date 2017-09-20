Burke: it will be hard for Mayo 20 September 2017





Galway captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Galway's All-Ireland winning captain David Burke hopes their Mayo football counterparts can 'regroup' and come back 'stronger' next year following their All-Ireland final heartbreak.

Burke & Co ended their 29 year wait for Liam MacCarthy success earlier this month but it wasn't to be for the Mayo footballers in their quest for a long overdue Sam Maguire Cup win.

The disappointment of their narrow defeat to Dublin last Sunday will be difficult to get out of their system but all they can do is get back up on the horse, says Burke.

“I think it'll be hard for them to come back from it, hopefully they can regroup and be stronger again next year,” he told The Irish Independent.

“Jesus, if I was them, I don't know what I'd do. I suppose last year when we lost to Tipp, (we asked) how were we going to get back to next year.

“All you want to do is get back to the summer again and championship hurling.”