Cork footballer Colm O'Neill with the late Jimmy Magee.

GAA stars, past and present, have taken to social media to express their sadness at the death of RTE Sports broadcasting legend Jimmy Magee...

Jimmy Magee.what else needs to be said.the voice of Irish sport#thememoryman RIP — Eoin Larkin (@11larky) September 20, 2017

RIP Jimmy Magee #legend — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) September 20, 2017

RIP #jimmymagee the memory man. Voice of sport. — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) September 20, 2017

Sad news about the passing of Jimmy Magee, A legend in sports commentary #RIP — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) September 20, 2017

Jimmy Magee, such a distinctive and familiar voice in broadcasting, may he rest in peace #LEGENDARY #jimmymagee — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) September 20, 2017

sad sad news to wake up to of the passing of an Irish legend jimmy magee. Always made time to talk when we crossed paths. RIPJM — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) September 20, 2017

Sorry to hear of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Magee. His voice was instantly recognisable and unique. Irish sports loss. #TheMemoryMan — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) September 20, 2017

Jimmy Magee RIP. Absolute legend of Irish broadcasting for so many years — Dean Rock (@Deanrock14) September 20, 2017

RIP Jimmy Magee. Fortunate to have met him in person. pic.twitter.com/znoFCFuiaD — Colm O Neill (@crossbar13) September 20, 2017