UCC may be the team to beat in Cork SHC 20 September 2017





Waterford's Jamie Barron in action for UCC.

The Cork senior hurling championship quarter-finals go down for the decision this weekend and Fitzgibbon Cup record holders UCC may be the team to beat in the race for the Sean Óg Murphy Cup.

With players of the calibre of GAA/GPA Player of the Year nominee Jamie Barron and Cork young guns Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon, UCC are fancied by many to lift the county title after knocking out competition favourites Midleton last weekend.

The aforementioned inter-county quartet sent over the last four points as the college outfit overcame the Magpies (1-22 to 1-20) to set up a last-eight meeting with 2014 winners Sarsfields at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

That game will be preceded by Erin's Own versus Imokilly, while the remaining two quarter-finals involving Bandon-Na Piarsaigh and Blackrock-Newcestown will act as a double-header at the county grounds on Saturday evening.



Saturday 23 September

Cork SHC quarter-finals

Blackrock v Newcestown, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5.30pm

Bandon v Na Piarsaigh, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7.15pm



Sunday 24 September

Cork SHC quarter-finals

Erin's Own v Imokilly, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm

UCC v Sarsfields, Pairc Ui Rinn, 3.45pm