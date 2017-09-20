Six-week wait for Laois champions 20 September 2017





A Wexford supporter buys a match programme before his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Laois at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. A Wexford supporter buys a match programme before his side's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Laois at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

The winners of this Sunday's Laois senior hurling championship final will have to wait six weeks before they are in Leinster club action.

Once again, the whole GAA calendar is up for discussion as some counties are up against the clock to finish their respective championships on time, while others like Laois have a lengthy break.

This weekend's county final sees Camross take on Clough-Ballacolla and barring a draw, the winners will have to wait until November 5th for their provincial campaign to begin.

The Laois champions will have a home tie against their Carlow counterparts and whichever side gets through will be hopeful they can progress further in the championship.

However, keeping players motivated for such a length of time will be an unenviable task for either management team and once again it begs the question why are the fixtures they way they are?