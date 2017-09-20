Hurler of the Year: it's between Canning, Moran and Barron 20 September 2017





Hurler of the Year nominees Jamie Barron, Joe Canning and Kevin Moran Hurler of the Year nominees Jamie Barron, Joe Canning and Kevin Moran

The short list for this year’s Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year award has been announced.

These PwC All-Star overall awards will be voted on exclusively by inter county players and they will choose between Galway’s Joe Canning and Waterford duo Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran for the Hurler of the Year accolade.

Shortlisted for the Young Hurlers of the Year prize are Cork’s Mark Coleman, Waterford’s Conor Gleeson and Galway’s Conor Whelan.

Hurler of the Year Nominees

Joe Canning (Galway)

Kevin Moran (Waterford)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Conor Gleeson (Waterford)

Conor Whelan (Galway)