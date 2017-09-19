Ladies aim for record final attendance 19 September 2017





The All-Ireland ladies press launch at Croke Park ©Jerome Quinn Media The All-Ireland ladies press launch at Croke Park ©Jerome Quinn Media

It's Dublin v Mayo again this Sunday at Croke Park with ticket sales suggesting another record attendance for the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Finals.

'There are a lot of tickets sold at this stage', says LGFA President Marie Hickey. 'Hopefully we will have a great crowd and it would be wonderful if we did (break the record)'. The 2016 attendance of 34,445 was a new record.

And, with tickets for adults priced at 25 Euro and concessions at 10 Euro, plus Group rates, Hickey reckons that the prices are 'a bargain, compared to what we've had for the past number of Sundays'.

The Junior Final is between Derry and Fermanagh, while Tipperary and Tyrone will contest the Intermediate Final.

Visit www.ladiesgaelic.ie for more details.

Video by Jerome Quinn for the LGFA.